Is Holly preggers?





Emotions running high, avoiding certain foods and missing work – Holly Willoughby has set tongues wagging that she and husband Dan Baldwin could possibly be having another child.

The This Morning presenter first raised eyebrows when she called in sick to work twice last month, after complaining of feeling unwell following her 38th birthday celebrations.

‘Holly is poorly today, if you’ve been watching through the week you’d know she’s been on a sort of downward spiral,’ her co-host Phillip Schofield announced, as Rochelle Humes filled in for her.

But when Holly didn’t return to work the following day, fans rushed to Twitter as they began to question whether the presenter could be with child.

‘Preggers,’ one simply wrote, as another said: ‘Morning sickness! She’s been crying a lot recently.’

The speculation comes after Holly got all teary-eyed when Phillip surprised her with an early birthday gift of a basket puppies on the ITV show.

And on another episode, the presenter broke down as she and Phillip presented a 10-year-old blind boy with a special gift.

Fans think Holly’s high emotions are a sure sign that she’s expecting, with pregnancy hormones known to make women more sensitive.

‘She’s always tearful… now gone off sick…pregnant!!!! She always said she would like another baby before she’s 40. Just waiting for the official announcement now. Best wishes,’ one fan commented.

Holly has been very open about wanting more children in the past.

In October, the mum-of-three – to Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester – admitted she’s ‘always feeling a little broody’.

Holly explained: ‘Part of me wants another baby, but another part of me thinks that’s not a good enough reason!’

And Holly couldn’t hide her excitement on air during a visit to a maternity ward, as she gushed, ‘Those first moments. I just want to do it again!’

Could she have tum-thing to tell us?

We can’t wait to hear it!