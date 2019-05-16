The star is pregnant with her first child

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has revealed she was rushed to A&E last month and has since been diagnosed with her FOURTH kidney infection.

The former Strictly star – who is pregnant with her first child with professional dancer boyfriend Gorka Marquez – opened up to her 1 million Instagram about the ongoing trauma.

In a candid Instagram post, Gem wrote: ‘I’ve had 3 so far during pregnancy and this morning I was diagnosed with my 4th. The first two I knew nothing about, the third one floored me and I actually ended up in A&E with it back in early April.’

Gemma, 34, explained that she was enjoying a date night with Gorka when the most recent infection flared up.

‘I started with back ache but Avengers was a long ass movie so I thought maybe that’s why. Alas though last night came the fever, aches, cold sweats and nausea.’

Luckily the actress recognised her symptoms from the previous time and caught it early.

She joked that while the NHS had been ‘wonderful’ looking after her, the actress doesn’t want to see them again until she’s due to give birth.

Infections aside, Gemma is embracing every second of pregnancy. And, having been renowned for her gym-honed bod before she fell pregnant, the former Hollyoaks star has been keeping fans up-to-date with her amended workout regime – including swapping heavy gym sessions for body-weight exercises and Pilates, as she confessed it helps her ‘sleep brilliantly’ at night.

Revealing more about her new plan, Gemma said: ‘I’m almost 30 weeks now so I find these sessions SO good on my hips and lower back!

‘I’m around 82kg at the moment (I usually sit comfortably at 70kg) so I’m carrying way more weight then usual for me. Hence body weight exercises being enough for the time being.’

You look fab, Gem!