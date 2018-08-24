The reality TV star is living it up in Ibiza with her nearest and dearest...

Billie Faiers is proving to be total #bridegoals on her star-studded hen do in Ibiza.

But it’s not just the hens’ matching swimsuits or their incredible bodies that has got everyone talking. It’s the mystery man that seems to have joined them.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a MALE – which, FYI, is officially off-limits during any hen do (unless it’s a stripper) – in one of Billie’s sister Sam Faiers’ Instagram snaps and went wild over his cameo appearance.

‘Whose the man at the hen do,’ one fan asked. Another said: ‘Why is there a man on the hen do?’

A third Instagram user pointed out how pleased the man – who appears to be a waiter – is to be surrounded by scantily-clad woman.

‘Then u see the guy in the background checking out your friends butt lol 😂😂’

Another wrote: ‘Love the waiter caught out eying up one of the ladies bums in the background 😂😂’

Billie, 28, jetted to Ibiza on Wednesday surrounded by her closest friends and family – including Ferne McCann, who has reportedly been ‘feuding’ with Sam.

Just last week it was reported that Ferne – who has been pals with Billie since they were young – had been dropped as a bridesmaid because of her spat with Sam.

But, Now exclusively revealed that wasn’t the case.

‘Billie and Ferne have been best friends for years and nothing has changed that,’ an insider explained. ‘She was never meant to be a bridesmaid.

‘All three girls will be going to the hen do in Ibiza in a couple of weeks.’

Despite Ferne and Sam’s differences, the girls have have put on a united front for Billie’s hen party and have even posed for pictures together for the first time in months.

Lets hope it’s all water under the bridge!