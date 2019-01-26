Are the Beckhams losing touch?





With a joint net worth of £332 million you can’t blame the Beckhams for splashing the cash.

But could their flashy lifestyle be putting them out of touch with reality?

Last week, Victoria, 44, shocked fans when she treated the couple’s seven-year-old daughter to a ‘baby facial’.

She gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into their mother-daughter day, sharing an image of Harper enjoying an indulgent pamper session at the spa.

But fans weren’t impressed, with many calling Harper ‘too young’ for the treatment.

‘Harper is too young to start all that! She needs to be outside playing and getting fresh air!’ one user commented.

‘My favourite childhood memories with my mum were going on a bus somewhere, to the beach or park, and then getting ice cream… not getting my face washed!’ another added.

Then the mum-of-four later revealed her own bizarre beauty trend, which includes a £1,200 face cream made from her own cells and blood!

And as if all that wasn’t extreme enough, Victoria sent fans into further uproar when she posted a picture of David asleep with their cocker spaniel Olive, under a £4,600 Louis Vuitton blanket.

‘They’re so out of touch they don’t realise that a pic with a reasonably priced blanket would make them relatable,’ said one.

It comes after it was reported that the company who owns David’s fashion line Kent & Curwen had a deficit of £10.7 million in 2017, just weeks after Victoria’s brand sank into its own financial struggles.

According to an expert, the firms’ owners hoped the former England captain’s ‘golden touch’ would turn its fortunes around, but instead the company has ‘slipped further into the red’.

The source explained: ‘When he was signed up to Kent & Curwen four years ago, the owners hoped Goldenballs would bring his golden touch.’

The brand’s owners have said they incurred significant costs in advance of the product being in stores and are still hoping to build the label.

But as Victoria’s falling fortunes have shown, the Beckham association isn’t the guarantee it used to be.

Fans believe these figures have to do with their unrealistic lifestyle, which has resulted in their once loyal fanbase depleting.

‘[They’re] both living in a fantasy world,’ one commented.

‘He is no longer relevant and therefore not popular. That’s the reason,’ another observed.

Sounds like Posh and Becks need to come down to Earth.