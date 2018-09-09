Concerned fans warn Kim Kardashian to get help

She’s the smallest she’s ever been after dropping to a teeny 8st 3lb, but following her recent holiday to Miami, fans have been left fearing for Kim Kardashian’s health.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was keen to show off her figure, as she holidayed with husband Kanye West.

Wearing a black bikini, the mum-of-three – to North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicago – proudly flaunted her 24in waist. But fans couldn’t help noticing her protruding ribs, with one exclaiming, ‘Ugh does anyone else notice her ribcage showing bad like damn is she eating.’

One follower went as far as questioning whether the 37-year-old had taken some of her ribs out, as others called for her to seek help.

‘Please stop… you look so unhealthy. Go see a medical doctor, then a psychiatrist,’ one said.

But it’s not only the fans who are worried.Kanye, 41, reportedly does not want his wife to lose any more weight.

‘He loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect,’ says a source.

While Kim’s sister Kourtney, 39, also noticed the star’s disappearing waistline, saying, ‘Your waist is so small and your hips are so big.’

Kim’s transformation comes after years of struggling to lose her baby weight, as she went up to 14st during her pregnancies.

he ditched her low-carb diet in favour of a portion-controlled organic diet earlier this year. As a result, she lost 1st 7lb gushing, ‘I was almost 140 (10st) forever and now I’m, like, 116 (8st 3lb). And it just feels good. I’m proud of that.’

It’s pretty clear Kim is happy with her new physique, boasting recently, ‘My abs these days look so good!’

But as she shares clips from her rigorous workouts of heavy weights and continues to diet, could the reality TV star be taking her weight loss too far? We surely hope not!