Fergie’s pole dancing embarrassment

Singer’s mum confronts her about sexy new hobby

Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie was left red-faced when her mum confronted her on live radio about pole dancing.

Fergie’s boyfriend Josh Duhamel is said to have installed a stripper pole in their home.

But it seems mum, Terri, didn’t know about the saucy secret.

The singer, 32 – real name Stacy Ann Ferguson – was conducting a telephone interview with KIIS-FM DJ Ryan Seacrest when Terri rang in on another line.

She demanded to know if the pole dancing rumours were true.

‘Um, I don’t know,’ said a shocked Fergie. ‘I’m going to find out in a few days.’

Cheeky Terri quipped: ‘After a year if you’re not using that pole anymore, just turn it horizontal and you can use it as a guard rail for me.’

Now why would she want to do that?