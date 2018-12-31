Ferne McCann addresses THOSE rumours about her relationship with Love Island star Charlie Brake

Ferne sets the record straight

Just when we thought we might have a hot new reality TV couple on our hands, is sadly seems it isn’t meant to be.

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has addressed the rumour that just won’t go away – the one claiming that she is in a secret romance with Love Island star Charlie Brake.

But the mum-of-one has revealed that they’re in fact nothing more than friends – talk about disappointing!

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Ferne was recently pictured with Charlie on a night out following his split from Love Island girlfriend Ellie Brown back in September.

It didn’t take long for speculation to start, with everyone talking about the latest possible celebrity pairing. But Ferne has now revealed in the latest issue of OK! magazine that all is not as it seems…

Setting the record straight once and for all, Ferne revealed: “I got pictured with him on a night out with mates and before I know it we’re ‘in a relationship’. A picture can say a thousand words.

“I might have to do a Harry and Meghan and date in secret. Yes, I think Charlie’s handsome, but right now, I haven’t got time to date.”

Ferne then went on to reveal that while she isn’t ruling out finding love in 2019, she clearly has bigger things to focus on – like being a mum to her gorgeous daughter, Sunday, who turned one last month.

“My New Year’s resolution is to make time to date, but my priority is obviously Sunday.”

And like most of us, Ferne’s other hopes for the New Year is to keep in shape…

“When you give birth you’re in such a baby bubble and I wasn’t thinking about getting back into the gym after having Sunday. But when I work out, things seem to go better for me in life.”

We can’t wait to see what 2019 brings for Ferne!