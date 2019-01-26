The reality star has claimed she was subjected to 'abuse and intimidation'

Ferne McCann has spoken out over an alleged incident which happened with Love Island star Adam Collard at the National Television Awards on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that police were called to the O2 Arena when the former TOWIE star ‘chucked a whole cup’ at 22-year-old Adam following a heated row involving his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

But now Ferne has taken to Twitter to refute the claims, and has said she was the one who had been subjected to ‘abuse and intimidation’.

The reality star told her followers: ‘To be clear I have not thrown glass at anyone. I am not proud of reacting the way I did to the serious abuse and intimidation I was subjected to and I should not have thrown a drink.’

She then added: ‘However, I am not sure how someone who said the things he did about my daughter and me is seeking to portray himself as a victim.’

The drama is alleged to have started after Adam accused Ferne of ‘bullying’ Zara following a disagreement they had over fellow Love Island star Ellie Brown.

Ferne was recently romantically linked to Charlie Brake after they were spotted leaving a party together just weeks after he split with Ellie.

An eyewitness told The Sun: ‘There has been bad blood between the girls because Ferne got together with Charlie.

‘But things really escalated last night when Adam heard Ferne slagging off Zara.’

When Ferne allegedly threw a drink, Adam is then said to have called her a ‘pathetic little sl*g’.

However ,now the personal trainer has also spoken out over the claims, taking to his own Instagram account with his own lengthy message.

‘There’s been various speculative stories at this time about an incident that happened at the NTAs on Tuesday,’ he started.

‘There was an incident involving myself, Zara [McDermott] and another. The O2 contacted police. I’ve been advised not to comment by the authorities who I have full confidence in to investigate and prosecute if necessary.’

He continued: ‘The whole situation was caught on CCTV and will be there for all to see and make their own judgment. ‘

Before adding: ‘I’m fine and I’m supporting Zara through this unnecessary situation.’

A spokesperson for Met police confirmed earlier this week: ‘An allegation of common assault was made to police by a man, aged in his 20s, following an incident with a woman, also aged in her 20s, at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 22 January.

‘No one was injured during the the incident. There have been no arrests. Police enquiries continue.’