These celebs are proud of their post-baby bodies...

Ferne McCann

You only need to glance at her Instagram to know one thing Ferne is proud of – other than her adorable daughter Sunday – is her mum bod.

The former TOWIE star, 27, who gave birth in November, is in great shape. But, she says, ‘The confidence I have in my body comes from having the utmost respect for it. Growing a human being inside of you is just insane.’

A bit of exercise as ‘a release’ from stress clearly helps too!

Cara De La Hoyde

Cara made the most of pal Olivia Buckland’s hen do to show off her post-baby body. The Love Island star was hailed ‘inspirational’ and ‘refreshing’ for posing in a tiny bikini just six months after giving birth to baby Freddie-George.

Like most mums, Cara, 27 – who became a mum to her first child with boyfriend Nathan Massey in December – was keen to get back in the gym, but wasn’t putting too much pressure on herself.

In February she told fans she had a ‘long way to go’ but was on her way to getting her pre-baby body back.

Thanks for keeping it real, Cara!

Binky Felstead

She may have abs envied by all of us at Now HQ, but Binky waited three months to exercise after giving birth to baby India.

The Made in Chelsea star chose not to give in to the pressure of ‘bouncing back’ to her pre-baby weight, and said, ‘Every female body is different and you just have to do it in your own time.’

Now, a year after she and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson welcomed their daughter into the world, 27-year-old Binky’s body has been labelled ‘insane’ as she models her latest In The Style bikini range.

That bod!

Katie Piper

Katie was so keen to help other mothers embrace their post-baby bodies she created a plan – the Healthy Happy Mum Plan – to help them get back to looking and feeling their best.

Since giving birth to her second child Penelope in December she’s lost 2st using the ‘mum manual’, which includes tips on mindful eating and easy-to-follow home workouts.

We think she looks fab!