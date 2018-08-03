The former TOWIE star has come under fire

Ferne McCann isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incred body on Instagram – and can you blame her?

But the former TOWIE star has been forced to defend her latest sexy snap after one fan criticised her for posing in her knickers and bra.

Taking to Instagram earlier in the day, the mum-of-one could be seen crouching down in her home with nothing but her underwear on.

Giving the camera a serious pout, the 27-year-old looks incredible as she wrote: ‘Honey I’m home’.

Unfortunately, while most of her 2.1million followers couldn’t wait to point out just how bloomin’ amazing the photo is, it seems as though one fan took issue with Ferne, telling her to ‘have some self respect’ and ‘put her clothes on’. Err… ouch!

Clearly fuming over the comments, the reality star then decided to take on the troll as she shared a fiery message with her Instagram followers.

‘This insta story is for a lady who just commented on my picture saying I should have some more self respect, put some clothes on and look after my baby’, Ferne said as she showed off her toned body once again.

Panning the camera to her sleeping baby Sunday, she added: ‘Jackie, it’s still 29 degrees in Brentwood.’ You tell them!

And fans were quick to defend the telly star, as one clapped back: ‘If I looked as good as you I would most definitely be flaunting my body too!!’

‘You look amazing!! Thank you for giving us mums the confidence to look great! Keep killing it’, said a second, while a third simply added: ‘Ignore the haters’.

And clearly the Essex babe wasn’t phased by her criticism as she later shared some adorable clips of nine-month-old Sunday – who she shares with jailbird ex Arthur Collins – giggling on her bed.

Speaking to the camera, Ferne can be heard telling her little one: ‘Say morning everyone’, as the adorable tot laughs at her mum.

Okay, our hearts have officially melted.