Cuteness x 100

It’s hard to believe that Ferne McCann gave birth to baby Sunday seven months ago. Probably because the TOWIE star has bounced back into incredible shape and looks bloomin’ amazing.

See what we mean? Anyway, as well as flaunting her incredible bikini body on Instagram, the 27-year-old also loves to treat her fans to a load of adorable photos next to her daughter.

And it’s clear little Sunday – who Ferne shares with her jailbird ex boyfriend Arthur Collins – is a girl after her fashion-forward mum’s heart as she’s regularly snapped wearing the CUTEST outfits.

Just look at this bumble bee costume the reality star dressed her baby in for her bug party earlier this year. Okay, our hearts have officially melted.

Ferne herself might not have gone the whole hog when it comes to the bee costume on this occasion, but every now and then the Essex girl can’t resist slipping into the same outfit as her daughter – y’know, just so everybody’s clear on who’s mum she is.

