The former TOWIE star had an oops moment in Marbella

Ferne McCann is currently living her best life holidaying with friends in TOWIE hot spot Marbella.

But on Thursday night the mum-of-one had an EPIC outfit fail when she clearly missed the dress code for Elliott Wright‘s restaurant Olivia’s La Cala’s white party.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: Jacqueline Jossa shares the CUTEST photo of her newborn baby daughter following Dan Osborne split rumours

Ferne shared a string of hilarious videos with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, and even though she looked totally fabulous in a green crop top and flared trousers combo, Elliott was less than impressed with her outfit choice.

‘Okay so I’ve done a bit of a wrongen. Arg didn’t tell me that it was a white party,’ Ferne said into the camera.

However, Elliott wasn’t so convinced as he jokingly replied: ‘She knew it was a white party she’s taking liberties as she always does, coming in green.’ The Essex hunk even went as far to suggest Ferne pay extra for her bill for totally missing the dress code.

But, Ferne was mortified at by her outfit mistake as the star kept repeating how ‘awkward’ the incident was, especially as her friend didn’t get the memo either. Oops!

‘I’ve got to turn to you guys because one thing that you need to know about me is that things really get to me, and now I’m stressed all evening,’ Ferne confessed to the camera. ‘I just want to remind everyone, we’re wearing green, red and orange to a white party’

But, despite Ferne and her pal’s fashion accident, it seems as though they all had a right fun night at the restaurant.

Even, James ‘Arg’ Argent was in tow as he sang the night away to a crowd of adoring diners, and it looks like their night out finished on a high with Ferne seen belting out songs and showing off her best moves.

Don’t worry Ferne, we’re sure everyone was still loving your outfit either way!