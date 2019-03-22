Wow!

Ferne McCann proved hard work really does pay off as she flaunted her incredible gym-honed figure on a fitness shoot with pal Danielle Armstrong.

The former TOWIE babes looked full of confidence as they posed up a storm at Hutton Hall in Brentwood, Essex, on Thursday.

Ferne, 28, looked sensational in a yellow sting bikini as she played around in front of the camera, pouting and taking selfies while showing off her washboard abs and toned arms.

In the background of Ferne’s shots, Danielle, 30, can be seen wearing a skimpy bright red bikini as she poses for professional photographer James Rudland.

Not one to deprive herself of a good treat, Danielle also shared a snap of Ferne munching on a cupcake on her own Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Ferne’s incredible body transformation has left producers of her fitness DVD, Fit As Ferne, reeling after she credited a food supplement for helping her get back in shape.

‘Ferne’s fitness DVD bosses are fuming. They can’t believe she has credited Herbalife with helping her get her pre-pregnancy body back,’ a source previously told The Sun.

‘Her DVD has been promoted as the ‘workout that got her into the best shape of her life’ after having Sunday.

‘Yet, she’s also saying that a meal replacement shakes and bars were the trick to achieving her post-baby body. It’s a nightmare.’

Ferne’s new streamlined physique has left many fans questioning whether she has gone under the knife, something she has always denied.

Speaking last month on the opening episode of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, she said to the camera: ‘I’d tell you if I went under the knife. I’m not one to not tell you. Everyone knows I had a nose job.

‘I’m setting the record straight. I’ve tightened my teeth and I had a nose job,’ before adding: ‘And I get my eyebrows threaded. That’s it.’

Ferne then ranted to her viewers: ‘It’s p***ing me off that everyone keeps saying I’ve had surgery. Like wow, what have I had done? I want to put these rumours to bed guys. This is au naturale.’