N'aww

2017 was a tough year for former TOWIE star Ferne McCann to say the least.

After revealing she was expecting her first child, her ex and baby father Arthur Collins was imprisoned for an acid attack in London, which took place last year May.

But one year on since the ordeal, and the 27-year-old seems to have picked herself up – and it’s all thanks to her seven-month-old daughter Sunday, who she says has given her a ‘smile’.

Speaking on her ITVBe show First Time Mum, the reality TV star admitted she’d have spiralled into depression after her publicised split from Arthur, if it wasn’t for her baby girl.

‘If I didn’t have her I just would have been depressed,’ she said.

And with a face as cute as ‘Sunny Nik Naks’, no wonder Ferne keeps on smiling.

Here are just a few of our fave pics of the cute tot…