2017 was a tough year for former TOWIE star Ferne McCann to say the least.
After revealing she was expecting her first child, her ex and baby father Arthur Collins was imprisoned for an acid attack in London, which took place last year May.
But one year on since the ordeal, and the 27-year-old seems to have picked herself up – and it’s all thanks to her seven-month-old daughter Sunday, who she says has given her a ‘smile’.
Speaking on her ITVBe show First Time Mum, the reality TV star admitted she’d have spiralled into depression after her publicised split from Arthur, if it wasn’t for her baby girl.
‘If I didn’t have her I just would have been depressed,’ she said.
And with a face as cute as ‘Sunny Nik Naks’, no wonder Ferne keeps on smiling.
Here are just a few of our fave pics of the cute tot…
Sunday best
Wearing head-to-toe white, complete with the cutest white bow, Sunday is really rocking her Sunday best!
Matching with mummy
How adorable does Sunday look in these printed trousers?
The tiny tot appeared to be matching with Ferne, who rocked a similar print maxi dress.
Paisley PJs
Stop it! Ferne, please can we borrow her?!
Sailor Sunday
The tot is seriously melting our hearts in this nautical number.
She shore looks cute!
Happy Girl!
Sunday’s clearly learnt some selfie skills from mum Ferne. Just look at that perfect pose. Too sweet!
Dress up
N’aww! Sunday’s as sweet as honey in this adorable bee costume.
Life’s a beach
She might only be seven-months-old, but Sunday has racked up quite a few air miles already following her mum across the world. And she’s got a pretty neat beach wardrobe, too!
Sitting pretty
… and another
Mummy’s girl
The teeny tot is besotted with her mum. So cute!
Look at those cheeks!
Sunday’s such a happy baby, always smiling for the camera.
Check out the pout!
We can’t get enough of this photo. From Sunday’s teeny head wrap, to her perfect pout, our ovaries are exploding!
Munchkinette
How smart does Sunday look in her knitted fit?
Baby’s first Christmas
Wearing matching festive-themed PJs to her mum, Sunday looked pretty cosy as she celebrated her first ever Christmas.
Ice Ice, baby!
A sleeping Sunday almost missed her first snow experience as she snuggled up to her mum. Precious!
Baby Girl
Look how alert and bright-eyed Sunday was at just one-month-old!
Newborn moments
A newborn Sunday looks snug wrapped up with Ferne.
First cuddles
Fearne enjoyed a kiss and a cuddle with her baby girl, as she announced her name, telling her 2.1 million followers: ‘Meet Sunday!’