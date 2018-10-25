New reality romance alert!

Ferne McCann seems to have bagged herself a new man in the form of Love Island star Charlie Brake.

Yup, hold onto your reality-star hats because the former TOWIE babe was pictured holding hands with 23-year-old Charlie after an evening out.

Ferne, 28, had been at the Specsaver Spectacle Wearer Of The Year awards in the evening but ditched the showbiz bash to meet up with the millionaire hunk.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the ridiculously good-looking pair grabbed hold of each other’s hands with big smiles on their faces as they walked down the streets of London.

While 28-year-old Ferne looked incredible in a skin-tight white mini dress, Charlie kept things smart in a black shirt and trousers.

According to the publication, mum-of-one Ferne tried to hide her face as she then got in a car with the Chelsea hunk outside Sketch bar in Mayfair. Maybe a bit too late, guys…

This comes after Charlie split from Geordie beauty Ellie Brown, 20, last month after they left the Love Island villa together just a few weeks before.

The star was reported to have moved on pretty quickly after sources revealed he’d been on a string of dates with millionairess Kimberley Owen.

‘Charlie has told everyone he is the one who dumped Ellie because he’d just had enough of her. He said it had been coming for weeks,’ they told The Sun. ‘He got tired of the way she spoke to him and said she would try and control him.’

Meanwhile, Ferne – who shares baby Sunday with ex Arthur Collins – has recently spoken out about getting back on the market.

‘I’ve texted a few guys, you guys know I love a flirt – who knows?,’ she told OK! magazine.

‘But it’s not my priority. What I love about life, is… so I got the tube the other day, because I wanted to make more of an effort to get out there, and not be stuck in a car – I spend so much of my time in a car.

‘I thought – you’re never going to meet anyone in a taxi. I just want to meet someone organically.’