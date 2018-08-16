Happy birthday Ferne

Ferne McCann recently turned 28, and we wouldn’t expect anything less than the Essex girl celebrating with more than one party.

And boy, she didn’t disappoint.

Joined by gal pal Vicky Pattison for yet ANOTHER night out to celebrate getting a year older, she looked incredible as she stepped out for dinner at fancy Westend venue Novikov followed by cocktails at swanky Soho venue, Archer Street bar.

Wearing a silk animal print co-ord set she dared to bare-all with a thigh high split and plunging neckline flashing her lacy bra underneath.

The TOWIE stars accessories were kept minimal with nude heels and a simple gold chain medallion.

She kept her hair and make-up glam but understated so not to take the attention away from her daring outfit.

Ferne gave birth to her baby girl, Sunday, less than a year ago but that didn’t stop her from flashing her toned abs on Instagram.

More: Ferne McCann HITS BACK after she’s told to ‘put some clothes on’ in sexy underwear snap

In the pic shared with her 2.1 million followers, she wrote: ‘Because who has one birthday celebration anymore?’

Fans rushed to comment on the pic- that had over 21,000 likes- with one commenting: ‘You look stunning Ferne!’ and another adding: ‘Absolutely gorgeous Ferne #fire’.

In a picture posted on her actual birthday, 6th August, she looked casual and dressed down but still stunning in an oversized white shirt hanging off her bare shoulder.

The caption read: ‘Another year older, wiser and more grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. The best present was waking up to my little munchkin. Thank you mama @gillymccann for my birthday dinner you made it so special love you.’

Aww, how sweet is that?

Words by Leanne Carr