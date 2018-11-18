FIRST PICS! I’m A Celebrity stars tackle terrifying challenge in dramatic head-to-head twist

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! finally starts tonight – and in true Bushtucker style they are definitely not being eased into Jungle life.

In the first scenes of the series, set to air later this evening, hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby are seen meeting John Barrowman, EastEnders’ Rita Simons, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and The Vamps singer James McVey.

After splitting into two separate groups John and Sair make the red team, while Rita and James become the founding members of the yellow team.

They then have to take part in a number of scary challenges before they even get to camp, with the winners getting the first choice of a new celebrity to join them from the all-star line up.

In an unexpected twist, there will be a final head-to-head race and the winning team will get the chance to go to straight to main base Croc Creek while the losers will be forced to head to the rather less luxurious Snake Rock.

Unfortunately for the celebs, the first challenge – aptly named The Edge – isn’t exactly a walk in the park as each team will have to collect flags from two towers 100 metres above the ground at Purling Brook Falls.

As well as being the highest challenge ever on the show, the stars will also be in a race against the clock to see which team can collect the most flags in the least amount of time. Eek!