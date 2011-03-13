Forget Leandro Penna, Katie Price likes Saj Mohamed

Jordan's got her eye on Amir Khan's mate

As she boarded the plane to LA, Katie Price was busy compiling her to-do list: cracking America, wild partying and yep, you guessed it, finding a new man.

While many assumed that Katie, 32, had designs on boxer Amir Khan, currently in LA training for an upcoming fight, Now has discovered that he wasn’t her real target – it was actually his mate, Manchester-born Saj Mohamed, 23.

And Katie wasn’t going to let her recent split from husband Alex Reid get in the way of her having fun with Saj, a member of Amir‘s training team.

‘Amir left the Oscar party early as he’s training for a fight, which left her and Saj together,’ says a pal.

‘She told him she was heading to another club and asked if he’d join her. He leapt at the chance.’

They spent the night dirty dancing and kissing, an onlooker tells Now. ‘At one point she was showing off her tattoos and getting him to feel her toned legs.

She then said: “I don’t just f*** guys straight away. I have to trust you.”‘

Charming.There’s no doubt Jordan‘s back on her manhunt.

Saj was excited when they arranged to meet the following day. Unfortunately for the lovesick pup, she cancelled and met Leandro Penna at Elton John’s post-Oscar bash.

But Now’s insider adds: ‘She told him she wanted to meet up back in the UK.’

