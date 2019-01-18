We weren't expecting that!

She’s certainly been one of the most controversial reality stars, and now Jemma Lucy has shocked fans once again.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant has revealed she’s five-months pregnant and set to become a mum for the first time later this year.

Opening up on her unexpected pregnancy, the 30-year-old admitted that when she found out the news she was in complete shock.

‘I didn’t know what I wanted to do at first. I don’t think you can ever really prepare yourself for the change that it brings to your life, and even more so when its not planned,’ she explained to The Sun.

And it seems that the star really hasn’t had an easy ride either, as she admitted to struggling to cope during the first few months of her pregnancy, labelling them the ‘hardest times’ of her life.

‘I got really ill, I was tired and on my own. It was horrible. It really made me depressed,’ Jemma revealed.

But, despite the last few year’s of Jemma’s life being in the public eye, she is insistent that the identity of her baby’s father is kept under wraps while they co-parent the tot.

She explained: ‘I don’t want everyone to guess who the dad is because they’ll never know.

‘It’s someone who’s not in the public eye, someone I’ve known for a while and my situation with him has never been in the public eye and that’s how it’s staying.’

Like many first time mums, the reality star will leave fans waiting until the baby’s birth in June to reveal the gender.

Jemma shot to fame after appearing on the 2016 series of Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, as well as having high-profile flings with Gary Beadle and Stephen Bear.

Although, rather than regretting her past career choices, she revealed: ‘It made me a lot of money and it has allowed me to have a certain lifestyle that I would like to hand down.’

Words by Becky Waldren.