Former Corrie star Shayne Ward is unrecognisable as he swaps shaved head for shock new look

Shayne Ward was almost unrecognisable as he showed off a thick head of curls and bushy beard in brand new snaps.

The former Coronation Street star, 34, who rose to fame when he won the second series of The X-Factor back in 2005, posed for a snap alongside fiancé Sophie Austin, 35.

The pair can be seen glammed up in their glad rags as they attended the National Autistic Society’s Twinkle Ball, hosted by Paddy McGuiness.

Dressed in a black and white tuxedo complete with a smart bowtie, the soap star posed up a storm beside his other half, showing off his transformed hairdo, worlds away from his former shaved head look.

Meanwhile, Sophie shared a sultry solo pic of Shayne, swooning over him and penning: ‘My mr Bond @shaynetward 😍.’

Fans were quick to agree, with one commenting to say: ‘He’s so hot,’ although some didn’t seem to be keen on his beardy addition, with another adding: ‘Better without beard,’ and one more continuing: ‘Can u shave beard…’

The That’s My Goal singer even made sure to pen a sweet shout out to Sophie, with whom he shares baby daughter, Willow.

Shayne wrote a congratulatory caption, praising Sophie on her recent fitness achievements.

He wrote: ‘I Cannot begin to tell you just how proud I am of you. 6 weeks into your training and you look incredible.

‘I’ve never seen anyone work harder.

‘6 more weeks to go my Angel. Keep smashing it #fitmomma #luckydaddy ❤️.’

Plenty of Shayne’s followers were quick to comment on the super cute upload, admiring him for showing such support to Sophie.

One penned: ‘It’s so refreshing to see a Man being so supported towards his Partner & Be her Biggest Fan ! ❤️ your both very lucky to have one another 🔥👏,’ while another added: ‘Very pretty ♥️ love how supportive you both are of each other x.’

