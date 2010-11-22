Frankie Sandford dumps Dougie Poynter for the second time this year

Saturdays star and McFly musician call it off

Dougie Poynter is reported to be ‘devastated’ after Saturdays singer Frankie Sandford gave him the boot last week.

The couple appeared loved-up on Friday night’s Children In Need Strictly Come Dancing special, but the segment was recorded weeks ago – before their split.

‘[Dougie] didn’t see it coming at all,’ a friend of Frankie‘s reveals. ‘They were planning to settle down and were actually house hunting.’

Frankie, 21, has now moved out of the home she shared with McFly star Dougie, 22.

‘Frankie felt they had gone as far as they could,’ another pal tells Metro.

But the new break-up – after their split in February and reconciliation in May – is still a bit of a mystery.

‘Everyone was really happy when we got back together,’ Frankie, 21, told Now last month.

‘I do like a bit of cheekiness and Dougie‘s definitely got that – but he cleans the flat too!’

