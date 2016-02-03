We chart Vicky Pattison's rise from reality TV star to everyone's favourite Geordie (sorry, Chezza) in pictures...

When Vicky Pattison stepped out last week in an gorgeous pink frock (that’s it above in the middle), we had one thought and one thought only – you’ve come a long way, lady!

And ‘lady’ is exactly the word that springs to mind when describing the reality TV star’s incredible transformation. With her hair swept back into a chic bun and a classy coat slung over her shoulders, she was a picture of elegance.

It’s not just her look that Vic has cleaned up, either. When she first burst into our consciousness as part of the cast of Geordie Shore in 2011, she was a hard-partying 23-year-old ladette with a love of late night kebabs and causing arguments.

But in the last five years we’ve seen Vicky grow from a troublemaker to a national treasure in front of our very eyes – especially after being named Queen of the Jungle in last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Far from being at the centre of the camp’s (often explosive) rows, Vicky proved she was a class act, winning the hearts of her fellow campmates and TV viewers alike as the voice of reason. Her humble, down-to-earth attitude and gutsy approach to tasks also helped her on her way to the jungle crown.

And the change in her is something that the star herself acknowledged, saying in the Bush Telegraph: ‘I haven’t always done the right thing … but with people keeping us in here, I think it shows I’m not such a bad person.’

Her I’m A Celeb stint even helped the ITV show pick up Best Best Entertainment Programme at last month’s NTA’s, with Vicky hitting the red carpet in a gorgeously grown-up white gown – although she proved she still knows how to party by waking up in a bathtub of popcorn!

Following her much-deserved jungle win, Vicky has been flooded with offers; she’s since joined the panel of Loose Women, filmed an episode of Comedy Central’s Drunk History (as Lady Wellington in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, no less!), and has just won a proper mint acting role – as a policewoman in BBC Three detective sitcom Murder In Successville.

Long may the Geordie queen’s rise continue!

