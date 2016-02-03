We chart Vicky Pattison's rise from reality TV star to everyone's favourite Geordie (sorry, Chezza) in pictures...
When Vicky Pattison stepped out last week in an gorgeous pink frock (that’s it above in the middle), we had one thought and one thought only – you’ve come a long way, lady!
And ‘lady’ is exactly the word that springs to mind when describing the reality TV star’s incredible transformation. With her hair swept back into a chic bun and a classy coat slung over her shoulders, she was a picture of elegance.
It’s not just her look that Vic has cleaned up, either. When she first burst into our consciousness as part of the cast of Geordie Shore in 2011, she was a hard-partying 23-year-old ladette with a love of late night kebabs and causing arguments.
But in the last five years we’ve seen Vicky grow from a troublemaker to a national treasure in front of our very eyes – especially after being named Queen of the Jungle in last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Far from being at the centre of the camp’s (often explosive) rows, Vicky proved she was a class act, winning the hearts of her fellow campmates and TV viewers alike as the voice of reason. Her humble, down-to-earth attitude and gutsy approach to tasks also helped her on her way to the jungle crown.
And the change in her is something that the star herself acknowledged, saying in the Bush Telegraph: ‘I haven’t always done the right thing … but with people keeping us in here, I think it shows I’m not such a bad person.’
Her I’m A Celeb stint even helped the ITV show pick up Best Best Entertainment Programme at last month’s NTA’s, with Vicky hitting the red carpet in a gorgeously grown-up white gown – although she proved she still knows how to party by waking up in a bathtub of popcorn!
Following her much-deserved jungle win, Vicky has been flooded with offers; she’s since joined the panel of Loose Women, filmed an episode of Comedy Central’s Drunk History (as Lady Wellington in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, no less!), and has just won a proper mint acting role – as a policewoman in BBC Three detective sitcom Murder In Successville.
Long may the Geordie queen’s rise continue!
Check out Vicky’s incredible transformation in the gallery below…
The cast of Geordie Shore
Vicky first burst onto our screens in a blaze of short skirts, lots of hair and hard-partying ways
Vicky Pattison
When we first met her, Vicky’s look was heavy on the fake tan, lashes and extensions
Vicky Pattison
The Geordie lass loved nothing more than a late night kebab
Vicky Pattison
The inevitable lads mag shoots followed shortly after the show became a hit, with Vicky posing for Loaded in November 2011…
Vicky Pattison
Swinging by Ann Summers for a spot of lingerie shopping, November 2013
Vicky Pattison
We reckon the party animal was going straight out on the lash after the launch of her autobiography Nothing But The Truth in September 2014, don’t you?
Vicky Pattison
Her look started to change in late 2014, although she still loved her extensions – and her stripper shoes!
Vicky Pattison
She’s been busy promoting her books too
Vicky Pattison
Covering up in a gorgeous camel coat for a night out with fellow reality stars Jasmin Walia and Casey Batchelor, November 2014
Vicky Pattison
This black jumpsuit that Vicky wore on a night out in April 2015 is pure class
Vicky Pattison
She may not have a law degree, but Vicky certainly looked the part as she launched her show Geordie Justice in May 2015
Vicky Pattison
Looking effortlessly elegant at the launch of her debut novel All That Glitters in July 2015
Vicky Pattison
As her book tour continued, Vicky’s style game continued to rise
Vicky Pattison
It’s definitely the mark of a lady when you can cover up every part of skin save your knees and still look sexy
Vicky Pattison
Vicky’s stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! proved that she’s a class act. Plus it made her mam VERY proud.
Vicky Pattison
We can’t help but think that this outfit wouldn’t look out of place on First Lady Michelle Obama
Vicky Pattison
Looking super sophisticated on the This Morning couch
Vicky Pattison
Vic still adheres to the ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ code of dressing
Vicky Pattison
Vicky cuts a classy figure in all-white at the NTAs 2016
Vicky Pattison
And thus her transformation is complete! Looking every inch the lady on a night out in January 2016.
