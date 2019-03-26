Awkward!

Following the recent drama surrounding Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa’s marriage, now Gabby Allen has had her say.

Former TOWIE star Dan hit the headlines earlier this month when he was accused of kissing Love Islander Alexandra Cane during a boozy night out – something which he denies.

And after refuting claims she had a ‘fling’ with the CBB star herself last year, now Gabby has hinted Jacqueline ‘deserves better’.

Speaking about the rumours, 27-year-old Gabby said: ‘I just think – I really hope it didn’t happen because it’s so s**t to have that hanging over your head and people thinking that you’re a homewrecker when you didn’t do anything.

‘I hope for both their sakes it didn’t happen. And for Jossa’s sake.’

Dan married former EastEnders actress Jacqueline two years ago and the pair share daughters Ella, four, and eight-month-old Mia.

Adding the 27-year-old has ‘got himself into a mess’, Gabby continued to The Sun: ‘It is hard for everyone because if he didn’t do it – he’s being told he did and that’s s**t for him.

‘I think he’s my age or a bit older than me. And he’s got three kids now. It’s all a big mess.’

Defending the reality star, Love Island favourite Gabby – who appeared on 2018’s Celebrity Big Brother alongside Dan – then said: ‘Dan such a nice guy. He is so sound. He did not get one vote in Big Brother, not one.

‘People love him. But he gets himself in situations. He is young but there’s no excuse.

‘It’s not my place to comment on other people’s problems but people deserve more than that. He is not doing himself any favours.’

Gabby – who is now loved-up with Rak Su star Myles Stephenson – then went on to reveal she’s ‘cut ties’ with Dan after she was forced to deny rumours they hooked up on a work trip last summer.

‘I haven’t spoken to him. Once again it’s a level of respect,’ she admitted.

‘I don’t want to tread on anyone’s toes. Jacq and her family are much more important than me and Dan being mates.’

She added: ‘I just think there’s no need for me and Dan to be friends as it’s respect for Miles.’

Meanwhile, despite sources claiming Jacqueline had ‘kicked out’ her hubby following the cheating rumours, the couple stepped out together in public for the first time last week as they attended the funeral of Dan’s late nan.