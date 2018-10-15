Love is in the air...

Whilst many Love Islanders find love on the show, not every romance is built to last till the bitter end. And so, following her recent split, Islander babe Gabby Allen has announced some very happy new relationship news…

The 26-year-old, who found fame on last years Love Island alongside her former beau Marcel Somerville, has officially made a huge step in her new relationship with Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson.

In fact, despite having only just gone public with their affections in recent months, the couple are now official roomies – having moved in together!

Speaking with the Daily Star, the couple confirmed their new living situation – as 27-year-old Myles shared: ‘We are both really happy. I’ve moved in to hers and have marked my territory.’

Continuing, the former X Factor ‘fella added: ‘We are loved-up and are in the honeymoon period at the moment so she can’t get rid of me.

‘It’s amazing to just be able to go home and spend time together.’

Continuing, Myles said: ‘I’ve got my own wardrobe space and one corner of the room where I’m allowed to put my bag and trainers but I get told off if they spread out of there.’

It would appear the duo are already well and truly settled into their new dynamic, as Gabby took to social media to document their Sunday roast last night.

Revealing Myles’ plate, which was well and truly stocked up with all the trimmings, Gabby joked that she was ‘just wondering if he could get anymore on his plate’.

Major food envy alert!

Gabby and Myles confirmed their relationship following the fall out of her romance with fellow Islander Marcel.

Back in February, a source alleged to The Sun that Marcel did the dirty with someone else while he and Gabby were on a romantic holiday in Mexico.

Sadly, their split was then confirmed by Gabby’s representative.

We’re so glad to see things are going well for Gabs following her recent heartbreak!