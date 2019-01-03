Gabby has spoken out about her scary ordeal

Former Love Island star Gabby Allen has been making us all jealous by posting loads of pics during her romantic getaway with boyfriend Myles Stephenson.

But their once-in-a-lifetime trip to Thailand took a scary turn when the 26-year-old had an allergic reaction to pineapple juice.

Taking to Instagram, Gabby told fans about the terrifying ordeal, before thanking Rak-Su singer Myles for ‘saving her life’.

In her first clip, the reality star could be seen lying in a hospital bed with – what looked like – a drip in her arm, before explaining that she’s ‘quite possibly allergic to pineapples.’

Taking to Insta again, Gabby then pointed to a cup of pineapple juice and wrote: ‘This little s*** here caused my tongue to go numb and swell and then my throat closed up.’

The reality star then pointed at Myles before adding: ‘Not to fear though, this little s*** got me to an emergency room quick.’

Updating her followers later in the day, Gabby revealed the reaction could have been fatal if she hadn’t taken some tablets.

She wrote: ‘I took an antihistamine this morning for my mosquito bites and I swear I think I might have choked to death if that wasn’t already in my system. Thanks mum for packing them.’

Luckily, it looks like the Celebrity Big Brother finalist is on the road to a full recovery as she then posted a loved-up snap with her beau alongside the caption: ‘The day I didn’t die @mylesraksu.’

Gabby’s dramatic start to 2019 comes after she spent her first Christmas with X Factor singer Myles and her family.

Speaking before the festive period, 27-year-old Myles revealed to Heat: ‘I will be spending Christmas at mine and Gabby’s. It will be our first Christmas together in our house. Then we’re going away for New Year’s.’

And Gabby has also recently opened up about their romance, revealing she didn’t want to go public with her hunky BF before things got serious.

‘Being in the public eye now, you’ve got to be so sure that when you’re with someone now, you’re going to be together long term,’ she told OK! Online.

‘Otherwise you’re going to be linked to that person for the rest of your life. But it’s really good, I’m really happy.’ AW!