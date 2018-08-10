The couple were seen leaving a party together

Last year’s Love Island star Gabby Allen has ignited rumours she is dating this year’s contestant, Eyal Booker.

The pair were spotted arm-in-arm last night as they left Night Tales club in London’s Hackney to celebrate Gorgon City’s new album.

They looked happy and unaware of onlookers, laughing and chatting together as they exited the star-studded event.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But while Gabby, 26, and Eyal, 23, may have looked cosy together, Eyal recently signed up to dating show Celebs Go Dating, leaving the status of their romance unclear.

Fitness instructor Gabby has been single since April, when she dumped Blazin’ Squad star Marcel Somerville after discovering he’d cheated on her while they were on holiday in Mexico.

The couple met on Love Island in 2017 and finished in fourth place. Their relationship lasted almost a year before the cheating allegations broke them up.

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa warns Dan to ‘stay away’ from Gabby Allen on Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking about the split, Gabby said in May: ‘Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.

‘It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock! But I’m sure in time I will be ok.

‘I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.’

Eyal was dumped from Love Island this year alongside Zara McDermott. He had previously been coupled up with Megan Barton Hanson, who is now with Wes Nelson.

Just last week, Eyal was spotted getting cosy with Alexandra Cane, who entered the show after Eyal left and coupled up with Dr Alex George.

Speaking about Alexandra, Eyal said: ‘I’m certainly open to that (romance).’

‘I think she’s beautiful and came across incredibly well with dignity and integrity but I don’t know her and it’s important for me to get to know someone really well.

‘I’m sure I’ll see her a lot more and if we get to know each other then great.’

Words by Robyn Morris