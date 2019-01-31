Looking good Gabs!

Love Island star Gabby Allen is no stranger to sharing a saucy snap on Instagram, and yesterday was no different as she posted yet another sexy pic.

The 26-year-old wowed her followers with a cheeky underwear snap, whilst kneeling on her bed at home.

In the pic, Gabby is wearing a satin grey bra and matching undies as she flaunts her toned tummy and enviable thighs.

The blonde TV star gazes at the camera whilst holding a hair removal device in one hand.

She captioned the post: ‘HeySilkySkinCo i’m obsessed! So ive been thinking about going to laser-clinics for hair removal for a while but then I heard about @HeySilkySkinCo DIY hair removal handset! && i’m so happy i did!

‘I’ve used for about a week now I can really see the hair thinning and it’s super quick and easy to use! Yes it’s an #ad but YES it actually works! Plus you don’t even feel a thing 💗🙌🏼 #HeySilkySkin #ad.’

Of course, Gabby was inundated with compliments from her one million followers.

‘Omg gorgeous babe skin looks amazing ❤️’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘You’re slaying beautiful💫 that skin tone tho😍’

A third person commented: ‘Looking stunning babe! 💞’ and a fourth person told her: ‘Gabby I can’t deal with you, so gorgeous ♥️’

Earlier on in the day, Gabby turned heads as she attended the launch of D&D London’s Live Your Lunch Break Campaign at Bluebird Chelsea.

The reality star looked lovely in a black and white checked dress, which she teamed with snakeskin print boots and a cream handbag.

Live Your Lunch is a D&D group wide initiative partnering with a selection of dedicated charities throughout 2019, working alongside them to provide customers with good value, delicious lunches and a curated line-up of inspiring speakers and lunch break activities.