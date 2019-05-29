The actor - who played Jon Snow - found the finale of the HBO series 'stressful'

Kit Harington has checked into a luxury rehab after the finale of Game of Thrones ‘hit him hard’.

The 32-year-old actor – played Jon Snow throughout the eight seasons of the HBO series – was ‘exhausted’ and has spent the past month at the luxury Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss, where he is being ‘treated for stress and alcohol’.

His representative told Page Six: ‘Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.’

It is believed that Kit arrived there a few weeks before the Game of Thrones finale was aired on TV and he has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioural therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions.

Page Six reports that it costs $120,000 (£94,788) a month and his wife Rose Leslie is said to be ‘extremely supportive’ at this moment.

Kit has previously spoken about the toll starring as a main character in Game of Thrones took on his mental health.

At the end of series five, Jon Snow had been left for dead with fans desperate to know whether he’d be back for series six or not.

Recalling the moment, Kit told Variety: ‘When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f**king terrifying.

‘You get people shouting at you on the street, “Are you dead?” At the same time you have to have this appearance.

‘All of your neuroses, and I’m as neurotic as any actor, get heightened with that level of focus.’

He continued: ‘It wasn’t a very good time in my life. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable.

‘I had a shaky time in my life around there, like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people.

‘I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f**king act.’