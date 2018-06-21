No Strictly curse here

Gemma Atkinson and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez have been going from strength to strength since they went public with their relationship in February.

And, while many people associate romances on Strictly to the dreaded curse, these two are proving everyone wrong with Gemma even claiming her hunky beau is ‘the one’.

In a frank interview with ITV’s Lorraine, the couple opened up about their blossoming relationship and even spoke about having kids. Aww!

‘I love the fact that Gorka is an amazing cook and I love eating, so it’s a great combo. Being best mates as well – it sounds cheesy. It’s fun really,’ Gemma confessed.

‘In 10 years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don’t want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It’s nice to have someone tell you ‘you are beautiful’ regardless,’ she continued.

And, Gorka couldn’t help but profess his love for Gem by revealing he’s lucky to have her.

He said: ‘She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I’m lucky to have her beside me.’ Aww, you guys!

The couple hit it off when Gemma starred on the BBC dance show last year, and it’s clear the two have a lot in common, but mostly their love for fitness.

‘What I personally love about working out with Gorks is that he’s good at motivating me. We both work crazy hours and it’s sometimes difficult for us to get a bit of time in together,’ Gemma explained. Adding: ‘We have a laugh and it’s a nice bit of healthy competition when we are exercising.’

And you know what they say, a couple that works out together…

Watch Lorraine on ITV, weekdays 8.30am – 9.25am