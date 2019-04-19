‘I look like an Easter egg!’

Gemma Atkinson appears to be relaxing her gruelling workout schedule as she prepares to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Gorka Marquez very soon.

The fitness enthusiast admitted that she has been taking full advantage of Easter as she confessed she has been binging on chocolate, so much so that she joked she is starting to resemble an actual Easter egg.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a stunning photo of her ever-growing baby bump as she flaunted her pregnancy figure in a skin-tight black dress.

Cradling her bump with a huge smile on her face, Gemma said: ‘Who ate all the eggs?! First Easter where I actually look like and Easter Egg and I bloody love it!’

Fans rushed to comment on the gorgeous photo, but boyfriend Gorka was first to comment with a series of heart eye emojis.

One fan said: ‘You look one amazing mama 😍 carrying well, pregnancy suits you x.’

Another added: ‘You look amazing, what a gorgeous bump xx.’

While a third gushed: ‘Loving how real you are about the pregnancy looking amazing.’

Some fans even speculated that the shape of Gemma’s bump meant she was going to have a baby boy, although Gemma has stated previously that she does not know the sex of the baby.

One said: ‘You look amazing, I reckon that’s a baby boy bump!’ While another added: ‘I would say boy.’

Professional dancer, Gorka, 28, and 34-year-old former Hollyoaks star Gemma met when they were partnered on 2017’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, with love blossoming between the pair during their stint on the competition.

The expectant couple recently delighted fans when they shared an adorable photo of themselves lounging on the sofa, as Gorka kissed his girlfriend’s ready-to-pop tummy.

Beside the sweet snap, the Spanish fitness pro penned: ‘LAZY SUNDAYS♥️ Happy to be back home… @glouiseatkinson#home.’

We can’t wait to see the baby pics!