Gemma Atkinson reveals blossoming baby bump in sweet snap: ‘Can’t wait to meet you’

Jenni McKnight

So cute!

Gemma Atkinson appears to love pregnancy as she showed off a sweet snap of her blossoming baby bump on Sunday.

The mum-to-be, 34, shared her excitement over her growing belly as she told her fans she ‘can’t wait’ to meet her baby.

Unbuttoning her denim shirt to cradle her bare bump, Gemma joked she was doing an ‘abs’ check as she beamed with pride at her pregnant belly.

Captioning the image on Instagram, Gemma said: Ab check? 😂 Can’t wait to meet you mini Marquez.’

Ab check? 😂 Can’t wait to meet you mini Marquez.

Fans rushed to compliment the actress on her ‘glowing’ appearance, with one commenting: ‘Omg that bump is adorable. You make being pregnant look flawless 💜.’

Another said: ‘You’re absolutely glowing, motherhood already suits you❤️.’

A third added: ‘OMG. How great do you look pregnant! Perfect little bump xx.’

And a fourth said: ‘That’s such a lovely photo and you look so radiant and healthy x.’

Well, we most certainly have a dancer in there ❤️ #wrigglingbaby

Gemma is expecting her first child with boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, 28.

The couple met while Gemma was competing on the show in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gemma recently admitted that she has gone up two cup sizes during her pregnancy, and Gorka is ‘well chuffed’.

I’m Still constantly being asked about weight gain in pregnancy! 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ At present I’m not in what Id consider “MY perfect shape” Ive gained 11 lbs. My bra size has increased 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed) My cellulite has increased (thank you Estrogen) and I’ve counted a few extra stretch marks on my ass 🙋🏼‍♀️ However, despite all of the above, I actually love my body more than ever! It’s totally normal to gain weight in pregnancy. Some gain a little, some gain a lot 🤷🏼‍♀️ Pregnancy is a privilege sadly denied to many and I know how lucky I am. Of course I’d be lying if I said the changes in my body weren’t scary, and I did have a moan to Gorks early on about gaining weight, especially coming from a place of always being in control of my body. The bigger picture though is SO much more important! I’m still training, I’m still healthy and I’m happy which is what really matters. Reading messages from other mums or mums to be has been lovely and I do feel like we’re part of a cool gang all celebrating the extra inches, bumps, lumps and new arrivals 🥳 After my baby is born and only when im ready will I focus on my training properly again using the program from my book, but I’m under no pressure to hit a certain size by a certain date. (Hats off to those that do!) But No chance for me! ESP with a new baby and new hormones in tow. Slow and steady ALWAYS wins long term. I’m all about PB’s with training, not a number on a scale, and right now I’ve hit my proudest PB in my entire life by being pregnant 🤰

Sharing a lengthy heartfelt message on Instagram about her changing body, Gemma admitted that while she may no longer be her ‘perfect shape’, she loves her body more than ever.

‘I’m Still constantly being asked about weight gain in pregnancy! At present I’m not in what Id consider “MY perfect shape” Ive gained 11 lbs.

Today’s workout was done at home. I did a 30 min circuit using mainly my body weight (because my baby is heavy enough) 😂 My dumbbells were 3kg so a lot less then usual but I felt great afterwards. I’m wearing a @myzonemoves belt to make sure my heart rate stays in the “safe zone” for baby and for me. I don’t want it too high. I’ve been cleared by my doctor, midwife and Evil Steve to do these exercises and before even considering exercise when pregnant YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST GET THE GO AHEAD FROM PROFESSIONALS. It doesn’t look like a lot and being honest, for the usual me it would have just been my warm up. For pregnant me though, it was fine 😊 I’m actually enjoying training for my baby as apposed to just me and these simple moves, I’ve found have become my go to when training alone at home. Obviously every woman & every pregnancy is different. There may be some of you who are doing way more then this, some of you who are doing way less. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Especially when you are pregnant! Ive made that my number 1 rule! I’m just listening to my body, making note of how tired I am and making my exercise choices daily based on that. I have 2 reformer Pilates sessions next week and 2 sessions with Evil Steve and that’s enough for me. I followed this with a homemade smoothie made with almond milk, banana, spinach, peanut butter and cinnamon. It was delicious 😋🤰

My bra size has increased 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed) My cellulite has increased (thank you Estrogen) and I’ve counted a few extra stretch marks on my ass.

‘However, despite all of the above, I actually love my body more than ever! It’s totally normal to gain weight in pregnancy. Some gain a little, some gain a lot.’