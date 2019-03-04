So cute!

Gemma Atkinson appears to love pregnancy as she showed off a sweet snap of her blossoming baby bump on Sunday.

The mum-to-be, 34, shared her excitement over her growing belly as she told her fans she ‘can’t wait’ to meet her baby.

Unbuttoning her denim shirt to cradle her bare bump, Gemma joked she was doing an ‘abs’ check as she beamed with pride at her pregnant belly.

Captioning the image on Instagram, Gemma said: Ab check? 😂 Can’t wait to meet you mini Marquez.’

Fans rushed to compliment the actress on her ‘glowing’ appearance, with one commenting: ‘Omg that bump is adorable. You make being pregnant look flawless 💜.’

Another said: ‘You’re absolutely glowing, motherhood already suits you❤️.’

A third added: ‘OMG. How great do you look pregnant! Perfect little bump xx.’

And a fourth said: ‘That’s such a lovely photo and you look so radiant and healthy x.’

Gemma is expecting her first child with boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, 28.

The couple met while Gemma was competing on the show in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gemma recently admitted that she has gone up two cup sizes during her pregnancy, and Gorka is ‘well chuffed’.

Sharing a lengthy heartfelt message on Instagram about her changing body, Gemma admitted that while she may no longer be her ‘perfect shape’, she loves her body more than ever.

‘I’m Still constantly being asked about weight gain in pregnancy! At present I’m not in what Id consider “MY perfect shape” Ive gained 11 lbs.

My bra size has increased 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed) My cellulite has increased (thank you Estrogen) and I’ve counted a few extra stretch marks on my ass.

‘However, despite all of the above, I actually love my body more than ever! It’s totally normal to gain weight in pregnancy. Some gain a little, some gain a lot.’