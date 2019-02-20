Our hearts have officially melted!

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has proudly shown off her adorable baby bump on the BRIT Awards 2019 red carpet tonight.

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez earlier this month.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: BRIT Awards 2019: Caroline Flack wows in VERY low-cut black dress after wild night out with Louise Redknapp

And 34-year-old Gemma looked stunning as she debuted her growing tummy in a sophisticated black dress by Isabella Oliver.

With her blonde hair styled in loose waves, the Emmerdale star posed with a giant smile on her face while giving fans a glimpse of her bump.

Keeping her look simple, the radio presenter wore a pair of black heels with pink and green detailing on the tip and a sweet gold necklace.

Gemma was joined by doting boyfriend Gorka at the star studded bash at the O2 arena, and the pair looked more loved-up than ever as they cuddled up for the cameras.

The Strictly pro rivalled his girlfriend in the style stakes as he donned a smart grey suit along with a crisp white shirt and burgundy tie.

This comes after the pair revealed they were expecting with an adorable post on Instagram, showing their two dogs with signs around their necks saying: ‘Guess what… mum’s pregnant.’

Gemma wrote next to the snap: ‘And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already ❤️🤰 @gorka_marquez.’

Meanwhile, fitness fanatic Gemma wasn’t the only mum-to-be to arrive on the red carpet, as Abbey Clancy also showed off her own blossoming baby bump.

Model Abbey, 33, is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Peter Crouch, and she looked absolutely amazing in a statement green dress.

The sparkly number featured a huge split up one side and a cross over detail with accentuated her tum.