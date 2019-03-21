Gemma looks amazing!

Gemma Atkinson has branded her body transformation ‘incredible’ as she shared a new image of her burgeoning baby bump.

The 34-year-old admitted she is ‘astounded’ by what her body is capable of, as she prepares to welcome her first child with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez later this year.

Sharing a side-by-side comparison shot of her body in its peak physical condition and now that she is pregnant, Gemma lauded her changing shape.

The first image shows off Gemma’s incredibly sculpted six-pack, while the second image is a more recent one of her gazing admiringly at her baby bump.

Captioning the snap on Instagram, the former Hollyoaks actress said: ‘Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt / feel like superwoman.

‘I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks & turns & flutters are just wonderful.

‘I feel so incredibly lucky 👪❤️.’

Fans rushed to compliment heron her ever-changing body, with many hailing her an ‘inspiration’.

One said: ‘Such an amazing thing to be able to do as a women. You look insane,’ while another praised: ‘You are a true inspiration Missy!! You and your lovely Beau are a joy to see together and I wish you, Gorka and wee Toots lots and lots of happy times xxx.’

A third added: ‘You look incredible @glouiseatkinson I wish I had respected and admired the changes in my body rather than hate them. You are a fab role-model xx.’

And a fourth said: ‘You look stunning, you’re going to be an amazing yummy mummy ❤❤.’

Even though Gemma loves her changing body, the fitness fan is still making sure she stays in the best possible shape.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Gemma has been sharing her adjusted workouts, admitting her slower-paced regimes have taken some getting used to.

Captioning a recent video of her workout, where her bump was on full display, she wrote: ‘It doesn’t look like a lot and being honest, for the usual me it would have just been my warm up.

‘For pregnant me though, it was fine.’