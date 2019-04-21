It’s perfectly natural, Gemma

Gemma Atkinson has voiced her concerns over giving birth after reading the possible gory side effects labour could have on her body.

The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez, admitted she now fears she might tear some intimate areas during the birthing process.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Strictly star shared her concerns with her 988,000 followers.

Posting a clip, she said: ‘Baby books are fine until you read the part where you “may tear from your vagina to your bum”.’

The former Emmerdale actress accompanied the message with a string of emojis to reflect her terror.

In another clip, Gemma can be heard questioning to her dog, Ollie, on whether he was concerned she may ‘tear’ when giving birth.

Trying to wake the sleeping pooch, Gemma said: ‘Ollie, did you know that?’

After no response, she continued: ‘Did you know that I could tear in labour delivering your little sibling?’

Clearly not interested in her woes, Gemma added: ‘I might tear, are you not bothered? Are you not ar**d?’, before finally adding: ‘Cheers for the support.’

Meanwhile, Gemma recently admitted she has been taking full advantage of Easter as she confessed she has been binging on chocolate, so much so that she joked she is starting to resemble an actual Easter egg.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a stunning photo of her ever-growing baby bump as she flaunted her pregnancy figure in a skin-tight black dress.

Cradling her bump with a huge smile on her face, Gemma said: ‘Who ate all the eggs?! First Easter where I actually look like and Easter Egg and I bloody love it!’