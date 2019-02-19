Poor Gemma.

Gemma Atkinson received the ‘worst news’ after her pet pooch Norman was rushed to the vet following an accident in the park.

The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, revealed her devastating news in a heartfelt video on Instagram as she cradled the black sproodle in her arms.

Revealing Norman has hurt a cruciate ligament in his right leg- after having the same injury in his left leg eight months ago – Gemma admitted his pain was made worse because her pregnancy left her unable to pick him up.

Speaking in the video, Gemma said: ‘I had the worst news today. Norman’s other cruciate ligament has gone so he needs to have another operation.

‘I was out in a field with him and he was playing with a husky and he just let out a massive yelp and then lifted his leg up.

‘I felt horrendous because I was on my own with him and because I’m pregnant I couldn’t pick him up. He was leaning on my feet for me to comfort him and I couldn’t. So I felt s***.’

Explaining the situation in a post alongside the video, she said: ‘Here we go again. Thank God for my mum and peter being retired and living 2 minutes away!

‘Another operation almost 8 months after his left cruciate ligament went, his right one has gone.

‘I remember loads of you telling me it was the case with your dogs so I was kinda waiting for it.

‘I’m just sad that I can’t pick him up for snuggles or carry him upstairs to sleep with me in the evening.

‘Genuinely bringing my mattress down stairs when Gorks is on tour so the stairs won’t be an issue,’ she added.

Norman played a big part in announcing Gemma’s pregnancy alongside her and Gorka’s other dog Ollie.

Earlier this month the dogs wore signs around their necks, one read ‘Guess what…mum’s pregnant’ while the other said: ‘We’re going to be big brothers!’