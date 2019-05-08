Aww, total couple goals or what?

Actress Gemma Atkinson has shared a heartfelt tribute to boyfriend Gorka Marquez, thanking him for all he does for her, as the couple prepare to welcome their first child.

The former Hollyoaks cast member, 34, and 28-year-old Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka, met during Gemmas’s stint on the BBC dance contest in 2017 when the two were partnered up.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Gemma Atkinson jokes about her ‘massive coconuts’ as she shows off growing baby bump in amazing bikini pic

With Gemma making sure to share loads of pregnancy updates with fans, she took to Instagram yesterday to pen an emotional message to Spanish born dancer Gorka.

Praising her beau for all his help, the telly star uploaded a mega hot holiday photo of the loved up pair, where they can be seen gazing into each other’s eyes while frolicking in the ocean.

Beside the pre-pregnancy snapshot Gemma gushed: ‘A post for my fella @gorka_marquez Because I’ve had a lot of lovely praise in pregnancy but you dads play a huge part in keeping us feeling safe and looked after.

‘From back rubs when baby is lay funny, to getting up in the night with me when I can’t sleep, helping me carry my things, reading with me all the baby blogs, coming to my appointments and encouraging me daily that everything will be ok when push comes to shove. (literally) 😂.’

Continuing to swoon over her man, Gem rounded off the post with a sweet nod to the couple’s unborn little one.

She wrote: ‘All of the above you do in between the most hectic work schedule. I feel so lucky to have you in my corner and I’m grateful to have you in my life Gorks. Mini Marquez is so lucky having you as papa.’

Fitness pro Gorka was quick to respond with an equally lovey-dovey comment, replying: ‘I love you!!!! I’m the lucky one.’

So cute!