Gemma Atkinson reveals she’s gone up two cup sizes during pregnancy – and boyfriend Gorka Marquez is ‘well chuffed’

Jenni McKnight
Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has revealed that her boyfriend Gorka Marquez is a huge fan of her new shape – especially one area in particular.

The 34-year-old admitted that she has gone up two cup sizes during her pregnancy, and her Strictly beau is ‘well chuffed’.

Sharing a lengthy heartfelt message on Instagram about her changing body, Gemma admitted that while she may no longer be her ‘perfect shape’, she loves her body more than ever.

‘I’m Still constantly being asked about weight gain in pregnancy! At present I’m not in what Id consider “MY perfect shape” Ive gained 11 lbs.

View this post on Instagram

I’m Still constantly being asked about weight gain in pregnancy! 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ At present I’m not in what Id consider “MY perfect shape” Ive gained 11 lbs. My bra size has increased 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed) My cellulite has increased (thank you Estrogen) and I’ve counted a few extra stretch marks on my ass 🙋🏼‍♀️ However, despite all of the above, I actually love my body more than ever! It’s totally normal to gain weight in pregnancy. Some gain a little, some gain a lot 🤷🏼‍♀️ Pregnancy is a privilege sadly denied to many and I know how lucky I am. Of course I’d be lying if I said the changes in my body weren’t scary, and I did have a moan to Gorks early on about gaining weight, especially coming from a place of always being in control of my body. The bigger picture though is SO much more important! I’m still training, I’m still healthy and I’m happy which is what really matters. Reading messages from other mums or mums to be has been lovely and I do feel like we’re part of a cool gang all celebrating the extra inches, bumps, lumps and new arrivals 🥳 After my baby is born and only when im ready will I focus on my training properly again using the program from my book, but I’m under no pressure to hit a certain size by a certain date. (Hats off to those that do!) But No chance for me! ESP with a new baby and new hormones in tow. Slow and steady ALWAYS wins long term. I’m all about PB’s with training, not a number on a scale, and right now I’ve hit my proudest PB in my entire life by being pregnant 🤰

A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on

Gemma’s also shared a quote, which read: ‘Loving your body only when it’s in perfect shape is like loving your children only when they are well behaved.’

Fans loved Gemma’s admission, with one commenting: ‘Loving the sincerity and honesty in your posts @glouiseatkinson it’s quite refreshing in this day and age.’

Another said: ‘Awesome post that I think every woman needs to read.’

And a third added: ‘Such a positive post. Hope lots of other pregnant women read this and take your attitude on board.’

 

 

 