Gemma Atkinson has finally given fans a glimpse of her bare baby bump – and now they’re convinced she’s having a little girl.

The mum-to-be, who’s expecting her first child with Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, had fans predicting the sex of her baby after she shared her scaled-back exercise routine on Sunday.

Uploading a video to Instagram, Gemma demonstrated her new pregnancy workout while showing off her blossoming baby bump as she engaged in a series of gentle exercises safe for mum and baby.

Sharing a lengthy caption, the former Hollyoaks actress reassured fans that her doctors had cleared her before she undertook any exercise.

She said: ‘I’ve been cleared by my doctor, midwife and Evil Steve to do these exercises and before even considering exercise when pregnant YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST GET THE GO AHEAD FROM PROFESSIONALS.’

But it was the shape of her bump that her fans were really interested in as it left them convinced that Gemma is going to have a little girl.

One fan said: ‘Your bump is in the shape as if you were having a girl.’

Another added with a winking-face emoji: ‘I think a girl…. I’ve seen two clues.’

Gemma later took to her Instagram Stories to insist she hasn’t discovered the sex of her baby yet.

She wrote: ‘Lots of people saying my bump is ‘girl shaped’, not sure if that’s a thing. Mark my words though if we do have a girl this will be me. 100%…’

She then added a photo of a scene from the film Aliens showing Sigourney Weaver’s character Ellen Ripley protecting little girl Newt.

‘Genuinely though!’ Gemma captioned it with a crying-laughing emoji.

Gemma and Gorka revealed earlier this month that they’re expecting their first baby in an adorable Instagram post, using their two dogs Norm and Ollie.

One pooch wore a sign reading, ‘Guess what…mum’s pregnant,’ while the other wore one which read, ‘We’re going to be big brothers!’

Gemma added the caption: ‘And what Amazing big brothers they will be!

‘Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez.’