Gemma Atkinson has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy journey over the past few weeks.

The 34-year-old is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez after the pair got together during the show in 2017.

But after sharing a string of photos of her changing body recently, now actress Gemma has been forced to hit back at followers who have pointed out her growing boob size.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the telly star said: ‘And to the guys shocked at my boob size. Yes, it’s what happens in pregnancy.

‘It probably happened to your mum when she had you.’

She then joked: ‘”Calm your tits” it’s completely normal,’ alongside a crying laughter and watermelon emoji.

Gemma recently jetted off to Tenerife with her dancer boyfriend as the pair enjoy a well-earned break before the arrival of their little one.

Sharing a glimpse of the getaway, the former Hollyoaks star posted a photo which sees her stood on a mountain as she looks out to sea with a pair of sunglasses on and her adorable bump on full display.

‘Lovely lady lumps,’ she captioned the snap.

In another photo, Gemma can also be seen grinning at the camera with her arms in the air as she takes in the Spanish sunshine.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Gorka also took to Instagram with his own photo from the holiday, showing the pair cuddling up for an adorable selfie. Aw!

This comes after Gemma opened up on her pregnancy weight gain in an honest social media post earlier this month.

She wrote: ‘I’m Still constantly being asked about weight gain in pregnancy! At present I’m not in what Id consider “MY perfect shape”

‘Ive gained 11 lbs. My bra size has increased 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed) My cellulite has increased (thank you Estrogen) and I’ve counted a few extra stretch marks on my a**. It’s totally normal to gain weight in pregnancy. Some gain a little, some gain a lot.’

The star added: ‘Pregnancy is a privilege sadly denied to many and I know how lucky I am. Of course I’d be lying if I said the changes in my body weren’t scary, and I did have a moan to Gorks early on about gaining weight, especially coming from a place of always being in control of my body.

‘The bigger picture though is SO much more important! I’m still training, I’m still healthy and I’m happy which is what really matters.’