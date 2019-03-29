Gemma Atkinson shows off blossoming bump during ‘babymoon’ as Gorka Marquez reveals exciting plans for their child

Not long to go now!

She’s not got long to go until she welcomes her first child, so it’s no surprise that Gemma Atkinson has gone on a well deserved ‘babymoon’.

The 34-year-old star has jetted off to Tenerife with Spanish boyfriend Gorka Marquez and it looks like pregnancy certainly agrees with her.

Sharing a snap on Instagram to her 960,000 followers, Gemma showed off her blossoming baby bump with a fab bikini pic.

In the photo, which has been liked almost 65,000 times, Gemma wears a pair of black bikini bottoms and a white top.

The former Hollyoaks actress captioned the snap: ‘Next time we go on holiday we’ll be a 3 👶’

And of course, Gemma was inundated with compliments from friends and fans as she showed off her glowing physique.

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas simply commented: ‘jeeeeezzzz,’ while a fan added: ‘You look amazing, pregnancy certainly suits you @glouiseatkinson xx’

A third person wrote: ‘You are simply glowing ❤’ and a fourth added: ‘Perfection and family goals!’

A second picture showed Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka relaxing by the swimming pool and modelling a very large back tattoo.

Gemma also gave fans an insight into her pregnancy cravings after admitting she feels like “superwoman” while carrying her little one.

‘Been craving pasta a lot while pregnant. So I’ve compromised with edamame spaghetti which I found at Aldi… it’s so good!’ she wrote on her Instagram story.

Gemma has kept a good exercise routine going throughout her pregnancy and recently told fans: ‘Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt / feel like superwoman.

‘I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks & turns & flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky 👪❤️’

Gorka has also revealed that they will be teaching their child English as well as Spanish.

He told The Sun: ‘Of course our baby will learn to speak Spanish.

‘Gemma loves where I’m from too. She is been to visit, we love how hot it is. I love being an uncle so I can’t wait to be a dad.’ Awwwwwwwww!

