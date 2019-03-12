A sunnier climate is calling…

Gemma Atkinson may be waving goodbye to Blighty soon after she welcomes her first child with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez.

The 34-year-old dropped a huge bombshell after revealing she is trying to convince her beau, 28, that they should move to his native Spain.

And it seems the winning factor is the country’s weather.

Her revelation comes after Gorka shared a very wet video of him complaining about the wind and rain while walking their dog in Manchester.

Battling against hailstorms, the Strictly pro captioned the clip: ‘When you say, “No worries Gem, I’ll walk the dogs today”, and 5 min later the wonderful weather of UK decides to change. HAVE A GREAT MONDAY’.

After tagging his pregnant girlfriend in his complaint, she was very quick to respond, revealing her dream plans.

Gemma said: ’Told you we need to move to Spain.’

Fans were soon agreeing with Gemma’s wish, with many encouraging the couple to relocate to warmer climes.

One said: ‘Yes, move to Spain, bring your baby up in a wonderful friendly country, oh how I’d love to live in Spain great food, sunshine, gorgeous people, gem you look radiant.’

Another added: ‘This is hilarious, you’re so lovely. Yes Gemma, you need to move to Spain!’ and a third begged: ‘U need to move to Spain please may I come I will baby sit dog sit.’

Other fans need not worry though as we know the couple will be staying on British soil for the foreseeable future at least.

Last month Gorka was confirmed as a returning pro dancer on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside reigning champ Kevin Clifton.

Joining them on the line-up are Karen Clifton, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice, Luba Mushtuk, Katya and Neil Jones, Dianne Buswell, AJ Pritchard, Anton Du Beke, Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.