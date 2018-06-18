These two fell for each other during last year's Strictly

Gemma Atkinson has insisted that she doesn’t fear the famous ‘Strictly curse’ affecting her relationship with dancer Gorka Marquez.

With the new series of the show fast approaching, Gorka will soon be paired with a new dance partner but Gemma – who has been dating the Spaniard since the beginning of the year – isn’t fazed and is actually keen to see him perform again.

‘We are both very happy, loved up and are the best of friends,’ says Gemma, 33. ‘I’m not scared, in fact I’m really looking forward to the new series and to watching Gorka dance each week.

‘I will be there most weekends anyway. Not because I’m jealous but to support as much as possible.’

Gemma thinks that the so-called ‘curse’ is only an issue for those unhappy in their relationships – and that’s certainly not the case for her and Gorka.

‘If you aren’t happy with your relationship that’s when you need to be worried,’ the actress tells the Daily Star. ‘It doesn’t matter if you are on Strictly or work in a supermarket, if you aren’t happy at home that’s when you start looking elsewhere.’

Gemma and Gorka, 27, became friends during the 2017 series of Strictly, which saw Gemma dance with Aljaz Skorjanec whilst Gorka was paired with finalist Alexandra Burke.

They went public with their romance after the show had ended and since then they’ve gone from strength to strength.

‘It just works. We both support each other’s career, which is massively important,’ says Gemma.

‘I basically get to hang out with my best mate, who I fancy, all the time. What could be better?

‘It’s early days and we are still getting to know each other but of course I hope he’s the one.’

Awww. The fitness-mad pair even share the same personal trainer and love to compete against each other.

‘We are quite competitive and both push each other in the gym but he’s a lot more focused with food, which is annoying,’ Gemma explains. ‘I’m the one who likes to treat myself with a pizza after training but he’s the opposite. He doesn’t see the point. He’s a lot more strict.’

Couple goals or what?