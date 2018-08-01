Are the reality stars back together already?

She was said to have split from him last week, but it looks like Gemma Collins has already found her way back into the arms of James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The on-off couple appear to be enjoying a summer holiday in Marbella together, feeling rumours they may be back together again.

In a picture posted by fellow TOWIE star Billie Faiers, Gemma and Arg, 30, can be seen cosying up to one another on a moped.

The snap shows Gemma, 37, snuggled up to Arg as she waves to the camera as he prepares to drive off with his ex on the back.

Billie posted the picture to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram with the caption: ‘When In Marbs @gemmacollins1 @real_arg this really tickled me.’

And the photo certainly left some fans confused, with one asking: ‘so is she back with him?’

Another fan encouraged them to get back together and wrote: ‘They need to get married already and stop playing themselves.’

Gemma and Arg have been on off dating for seven years now, and just last week they were off again after having a very public argument during another trip to Marbs.

Speaking about the argument, a source told The Sun On Sunday: ‘It is over. Gemma dumped him after growing sick of his going out and then just disappearing, not telling her where he was.

‘He was regularly going AWOL and quite simply Gemma had enough. She’s got loads of exciting work things coming up and basically doesn’t have time to deal with his s**t.’

So what’s next for the love-sick duo?

Gemma is currently filming her own spin-off reality show and Arg is keeping busy after the split with a residency spot at his pal, Elliott Wright‘s restaurant, Olivia’s La Cala in Marbella.

Gemma has recently been spotted with two other old flames, Celebs-go-dating star, Laurence Hearn and ex-boyfriend Stephen Mortimer.

It looks like she’s keeping her options open for now…

Words by Leanne Carr.