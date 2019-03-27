Gem just jetted back from holiday

Gemma Collins just returned home from a luxury trip to Tenerife with her boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent.

And it looks like the 38-year-old is already missing the sun, as she’s shared an incredible throwback snap in a pink bikini.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: From TOWIE to Dancing on Ice: Gemma Collins IS the queen of reality TV

Posing up a storm in the neon two piece, former TOWIE star Gemma can be seen looking over her shoulder with her blonde hair tumbling down her back.

Showcasing her impressive weight-loss, the Essex babe looks happier than ever in the snap.

Teasing a new project, Gem wrote alongside it: ‘I had a FANTASTIC holiday ✌🏻 now back to work to make some FANTASTIC TELEVISION 🎥 I am so so excited about my next projects for this year all very exciting 💗🎥💗🎥💗🎥💗🎥💗🎥 🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈ #LABABY’. See the photo HERE!

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one said: ‘You look amazing Gem!’

‘Go slay ‘em Gem x 💥🔥,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘Wow you look amazing 💕💕.’

The Dancing On Ice favourite might have had a blast across seas, but back in Blighty reports suggest Gem has been forced out of her own home after being terrified by a man lurking outside.

The GC took to Instagram earlier this year with footage of a person hanging around outside her Essex flat before police were called to the scene.

And now she’s allegedly moving out of her house for good as she’s ready for a fresh start.

A source said: ‘Gemma has bought a new house.

‘She is ready to move on. It’s a new chapter in her life now and she’s excited about it.

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘She has been in a gated community for a while and I’m not sure if they have improved security since her ordeal with the stalker. Either way, she is moving on.’

Gemma previously admitted she was ‘scared for her life’ after claiming to have spotted a man who shouted ‘fat c***’ at her in the street hanging around her house.

Taking to Instagram, the I’m A Celeb star then shared footage of the man from her bedroom window as he was approached by police.

A source said: ‘Poor Gemma is traumatised by this entire episode.

‘She is really upset and anxious, and has been scared to even leave her house.’