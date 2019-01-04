Since it was confirmed that the Queen of Memes (or, as she’d say it, ‘memays’) was due to hit up Dancing on Ice, we’ve kept all eyes firmly locked on Gemma Collins.

And, with just days until the GC takes her first plunge onto the ice in front of the nation, we’re sure the Essex lady is starting to feel some nerves.

With the brand new series of the frosty ITV show set to begin on Sunday, Gemma has taken some time out of her undoubtedly hectic training session to thank someone very special for their support…

Is it her skating professional and on-screen other half, Matt Evers?! Erm, nope.

Is it her long term boyfriend and fellow TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent?! Erm, also nope.

In fact, 37-year-old Gemma has taken to Instagram to actually thank her ‘rock’, fellow DOI celebrity and Westlife member Brian McFadden, for his support.



Sharing some footage of her showbiz pal rehearsing on the ice, GC burst into the tune of You Raise Me Up by Westlife.

However, the famous lady was halted in her tracks – as an unimpressed Brian responded: ‘I wasn’t in the band of that one, Gemma.’

Despite her slight mishap, the GC was still full of praise for Brian – having penned a sweet message for him: ‘Support award @brianmcfadden123 you have been so AMAZING with me throughout this journey.

‘Everytime I have a wobble your right they’re picking me up again thank you so much for being my rock throughout this competition with @themattevers,’ she added.



Whilst the new series is yet to official launch, Gemma has already provided audiences with their first LOL of the season.

In a sneak peak from rehearsals, Gemma can be seen throwing a tantrum after it is suggested that her first song should be the Vengaboys classic hit We Like To Party (The Vengabus).



However, it appears the TOWIE lady eventually got her way – as Gemma is due to perform her very first jive to Beyoncé’s hit single Crazy in Love.

We can’t wait to see you on Sunday, GC!