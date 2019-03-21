Out with the old...

Gemma Collins is clearing some space in her wardrobe after shedding weight thanks to her Dancing On Ice training.

The 38-year-old is flogging a bunch of her old clothes, some from as little as £10, after losing two-and-a-half stone in recent months.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Dancing on Ice celebs stunned as ‘diva’ Gemma Collins unfollows ALL of them on social media

In the collection Gemma has listed on her Depop account, fans can buy a variety of clothing and styles, all worn by The GC herself.

One item for sale is a brand new, floral vest dress from high-street shop Evans in a size 28, which Gemma is selling for the bargain price of a tenner.

You can also buy an unworn floral dress from Gemma’s own collection for £10 too.

If you think it’s too cold for dresses though – and we don’t blame you – how about a faux leather gilet for just £20.

Or you can bag yourself a designer coat for a slightly pricer £60. The long, black padded coat was £350 though according to The GC, so it’s still a bargain.

Not everyone was happy that Gemma is charging her fans for her unwanted clothes though.

One grandmother blasted the reality TV star and revealed that Gemma had also tried to charge her granddaughter for a selfie.

Commenting on Gemma’s post about her clothing sale, the unhappy woman tweeted: ‘You wanted to charge my young granddaughter money for a photo with you????? #Shame #on #you.’

Meanwhile, Gemma’s decluttering comes after she vowed to maintain her healthier lifestyle, after dropping some serious weight while competing in the ITV skating show.

‘I will 100 per cent keep up with the fitness. I feel so much better. I can just move a lot more. I can do my shoes up,’ she told The Sun.

‘I had about three tyres round my middle and they’ve gone. I’m still a bigger girl, but when I got on the scales I was shocked.’

The GC appears to be having an image overhaul after she revealed she’s had non-invasive procedures on her face.

Gemma shared before and after images on Instagram after having fillers injected into her tear ducts, cheeks and chin.