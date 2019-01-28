Onwards and upwards, GC!

She’s suffered a bout of diva accusations, a heated on-air clash with panellist Jason Gardiner and now a pretty nasty scrape with the ice… Yup, Dancing on Ice has been one heck of a rollercoaster for Gemma Collins.

And, despite her hard-earned ‘divaship’, it would appear that even the GC suffers a crisis every once in a while – as the 37-year-old has now emotionally addressed her epic tumble over the weekend.

Taking to the ice, the former TOWIE star nervously attempted a new routine after spending the week intensely training.

Whilst mid-routine, however, Gemma unfortunately lost her balance – toppling over and face planting the ice whilst live on air.

Following the painful tumble, which left her with some serious bruising and swelling of the legs, the GC has broken her silence – revealing she’s been left very upset by the painful affair.

Taking to Instagram to post the footage of her crash, the Essex star explained that she is ‘absolutely devastated and embarrassed’.

Having penned an emotional message, Gemma continued: ‘My heart is broken but when I went down I thought of Tyson Fury and knew I had to get back up & carry on!’

Continuing, the GC then added: ‘Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! I’m in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!!’

As expected, fans have been very quick to flood Gemma with kind messages.

‘Well done gem you did amazing don’t worry about the fall it’s nothing, GO THE GC💗🔥,’ one commented, whilst another added: ‘Well done for getting up and finishing ❤’

Agreeing, another added: ‘Big hugs ❤ you have got this!’

Revealing she is enjoying some well-deserved rest, Gemma has posted a snap of her boyfriend and fellow TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent kicking back in bed.

‘Day off with my number 1 fan ❤,’ she captioned the snap.

