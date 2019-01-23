GC... is that you?!

Despite her legendary status, it’s fair to say that Gemma Collins didn’t just wake up one day as the GC…

Yup, the TOWIE lady has definitely earnt her divaship (her words, not ours) through years of showbiz fabulousness and a pretty tricky stint on Dancing on Ice.

After taking to the National Television Awards yesterday in a floor-length black gown with intricate tulle skirt, the Essex lady decided to take a little trip down memory lane.

Throwing it back to where it all began, 37-year-old GC revealed she was feeling grateful for her hugely successful showbiz career – sharing a range of current day snaps and vintage throwback shots.

‘Started from the bottom now I’m here ❤️…’

‘Thank you to everyone but most importantly my best friend since I was a baby never wanted to be in the spotlight with me but I love you for that @vicky_fit_foreveryoung ❤️❤️ ,’ she shared.

In the first vintage snap, a fresh faced Gemma parties with her friends having wrapped a pink feather boa around her neck for the occasion.

A far cry from her star-studded surroundings of the NTAs, baby GC looked very content with her casual living room ‘do.

In the next shot, Gemma and her best friend cuddle up whilst sharing a giggle.

Looking very sun-kissed for the disposable snap, it’s fair to say the GC always loved a classic Essex tan.

Keeping up with the party theme, Gemma and her ‘pal enjoy a glass of something bubbly in the following throwback shot.

Looking laidback in a crisp white shirt, Gem pulled her trademark blonde tresses loose around her shoulder.

As expected, fans have been very quick to share kind messages with the GC.

‘Gemma you look AMAZING!! Well done girl!!!,’ one shared, whilst another added: ‘You look absolutely stunning, I mean wow Gemma 💞’

‘You’ve come a long way Gemma 😍,’ a third posted.

People of Instagram, we totally agree!