And so, this week the media had rocked with allegations that Gemma and her longterm on/off beau James ‘Arg’ Argent had officially called it quits again.

According to a source close to Arg, The Sun had reported that: ‘Gemma dumped him after growing sick of his going out and then just disappearing, not telling her where he was’.

The source then added: ‘He was regularly going AWOL and quite simply Gemma had enough. She’s got loads of exciting work things coming up and basically doesn’t have time to deal with his s***.’

And it would appear that the TOWIE babe is taking to single life like a duck to water – having done what *any* ‘gal should, and chopped off all her hair!

Taking to her Instagram story, Gem has shared a snap of her new super short ‘do – and the 37-year-old looks pretty darn incred.

Gemma reveals she has ditched her trademark long blonde tresses and ‘gone for the chop’. Yup, brush that ‘fella out your hair, Gem!

Chop chop ✌🏻 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jul 26, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

Fans have been quick to comment on Gem’s slick new long-bob, with replies reading messages such as ‘Looks absolutely gorgeous’, ‘Suits u Gemma ur hair short u look fab xx’ and ‘New man, new hairstyle’.

Whilst things might have ended with Arg, a lady like Gemma doesn’t stay single for long – and the TOWIE babe is now being linked to her Ex!

In fact, Gem has sparked speculation that she may have reunited with jailbird ex Stephen Mortimer – who she previously dated in 2016.

Earlier in the week, Stephen had taken to social media to post a snap with his former lady – suggesting the duo had reunited.