It appears to be truly over...

Gemma Collins reportedly pulled the plug on her relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent after he fat-shamed her.

The Dancing On Ice star is said to have had a furious bust-up with her live-in boyfriend after he made cruel jibes about her weight, allegedly telling her she had ‘more rolls than Greggs’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Gemma Collins brands diets and weight loss ‘NONSENSE’ – despite losing 2.5 stone during Dancing On Ice

It was previously reported that the pair split after Arg, 31, shared some rather unflattering videos of Gem, 38, while she was snoring in their bed.

‘Gemma had to end it because she was so embarrassed by what James had done,’ a source revealed to The Sun.

‘She felt he had humiliated her and there was no choice but to end things.’

But now, The Sun reports that the video was only the start as the pair ended up having an almighty row with Arg allegedly hurling a string of abusive messages at Gemma.

‘You are a fat joke of a woman. An absolute car crash! You’re nearly 40 f***ing years old, you embarrassment,’ the paper alleges Arg said.

‘You fat horrible lump. Nasty mean woman. Who the f*** do you think you are? You’ve got more rolls than Greggs,’ he is reported to have added after he was asked to leave Gemma’s home.

Meanwhile, Arg was pictured looking downcast outside Gemma’s home on Monday as his Vespa scooter was seen being taken away by a scrap firm after he was kicked out of the house.

‘Gemma ended things really quickly with Arg – she immediately locked him out of the house, and then a scrapyard van turned up to pick up his scooter,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘He turned up shortly afterwards to find himself locked out and was hammering on the door asking her to let him in.’

Meanwhile, it looks as though Gem is trying to escape the drama as she’s now jetted off on holiday.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, the Essex babe said: ‘Time for a holiday ✈️✈️✈️✈️ passport ✅ AirPods ✅ fabulous swimsuits ✅ and Malibu and 🍍✅.’